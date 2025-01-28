Ukrainian president has no right to extend his office term — Putin

TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian president has no right to extend his office term even amid martial law as the constitution says that this can be done only by parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Under Ukraine’s constitution, even in conditions of martial law, the Ukrainian president has no right to extend his office term. His term can only be prolonged by representative bodies, only Rada, i.e. the country’s parliament. And the presidential term is five years. That’s all. After that, his competences go over to a Rada representative," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.