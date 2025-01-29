African countries move summit on Congo to January 31

HARARE, January 29. /TASS/. An extraordinary summit of the Southern African Development Community on the deteriorating situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been moved back one day to January 31, the organization said.

"The Southern African Development Community will convene an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 31st January 2025 in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe, to discuss security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo," it said in a statement on Facebook (banned in Russia as it's owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated an extremist organization in Russia).

Zimbabwe's Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Ministry had earlier announced that the summit was scheduled for January 30.

On January 27, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who chairs SADC, said the organization will take decisive measures to normalize the situation in the DRC and hold accountable those responsible for the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation. He expressed concern about the escalating tensions caused by the offensive of rebels from the March 23 Movement in the North Kivu province and condemned their "cowardly attack" on UN peacekeepers and SADC forces.