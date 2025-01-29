NATO countries offer grants to Russians to implement projects against Moscow — report

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. NATO countries offer grants of 25,000 euros to Russian nationals loyal to them, with the goal of implementing projects against Russia, according to the annual report of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Commission on the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Domestic Affairs.

"Since most of their operatives have fled the country (and the majority of them were members of the 'non-systemic opposition,' which largely consisted of foreign agents and accomplices of undesirable and extremist organizations), Russia’s enemies are making attempts to find new recruits here. According to available data, NATO countries now offer the so-called grants of about 25,000 euros each to Russian nationals who will be loyal to them as they seek to implement the projects that are, in fact, directed against Russia," the document states.

According to the report, as a result, Russia’s foreign adversaries hope to collect the personal data of recruitable agents.