South Korea begins importing less nuclear fuel from Russia — Yonhap

SEOUL, January 29. /TASS/. Russia's share in the structure of nuclear fuel imports for South Korean nuclear power plants has decreased by 2 percentage points to 32%, Yonhap agency reported with reference to energy company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).

In the period from 2019 to 2023, Russia accounted for 34% of nuclear fuel imports, from 2020 to 2024 - 32%. Yonhap noted that the statistics are given for five-year periods because supplies are made under long-term contracts. Peaceful nuclear energy accounts for up to 30% of South Korea's energy production.

From 2020 to 2024, South Korea imported a total of more than 2,000 tons of enriched uranium, while 38% came from France, 32% from Russia, 25% from the United Kingdom, and another 5% from China. According to international nuclear law, the South Korea cannot independently enrich uranium to a level suitable for nuclear energy.

Yonhap pointed out that the South Korean authorities are deliberately reducing Russia’s share in the structure of uranium imports due to cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, trying to refocus on the Western countries, including the possibility of concluding a contract with American supplier Centrus Energy.

In September 2024, Yonhap reported citing a KHNP employee that South Korea could reduce Russia's share in the volume of nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants for political reasons.