Unproven claims about preparations for attempt on Putin’s life lack credibility — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Unverified speculations, regardless of their source, should not be taken at face value, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to American journalist Tucker Carlson’s remark about alleged preparations for an assassination attempt against Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

"These days, baseless claims, whoever makes them, should not be accepted as fact," Peskov said. "There are numerous statements circulating, and while we should pay attention to them, we must also approach them with caution."

Earlier, Carlson, in a conversation with his colleague Matt Taibbi, argued that the US authorities during the Biden presidency attempted to kill Putin. He described what happened as madness. According to him, Antony Blinken, who served as the secretary of state under Biden, in the last two months of his tenure "did everything he could to precipitate the war between the United States and Russia." Carlson expressed bewilderment at how Blinken got away with it.

Later, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel that the US journalist's words should be thoroughly investigated and "Biden and Blinken should be held accountable." Volodin suggested that the discussion of the intention to assassinate Putin should be taken seriously.