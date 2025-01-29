Russia to continue dialogue with new Syrian government — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin views the latest contacts between a Russian delegation and the new Syrian administration as important, and this dialogue will continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"That was an important trip, and the contacts were important, too, because it is necessary to establish and maintain a constant dialogue with Syria," Peskov said, commenting on Tuesday’s visit to Damascus by Russian officials.

On Tuesday, a Russian interdepartmental delegation held talks in Damascus with the head of the new Syrian administration. Mikhail Bogdanov, special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, who led the delegation, described the almost three-hour-long meeting as constructive. Moscow continues to support Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the senior Russian diplomat emphasized. According to him, the Russian delegation said at the negotiations that issues facing the Arab republic need to be resolved through an inclusive dialogue involving all political forces, as well as all ethnic and religious groups.

Among other things, the two sides discussed the question of retaining Russian military bases in Syria, Bogdanov revealed. They agreed to continue consultations on the issue, he added. Meanwhile, the Russian military presence in Syria remains unchanged.