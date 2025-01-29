Inner structures dismantling started on board of wrecked tanker

KRASNODAR, January 29. /TASS/. Professionals started dismantling plating and decorating structures in the aft part of the Volgoneft-239 oil tanker wrecked in the Kerch Strait, the crisis response center of the Krasnodar Region said on its Telegram channels.

"Items are being taken out from the board of the Volgoneft-239 tanker. Dismantling of plating, decorating structures and everything to be removed from the vessel started also in cabins and inner spaces. Workers are taking out furniture and appliances," the center informed.

A technical dam is closed to be completed near the ship hull, providing for operations of heavy machinery, the center added.

On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea. The Volgoneft-212 subsequently sank while the other ship ran aground. One sailor died, and the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 metric tons of fuel oil. An oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident, and clean-up operations are underway. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 metric tons of oil has leaked into the Black Sea, much less than initially estimated.