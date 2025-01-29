Syria’s new authorities announce dissolution of all security services, armed groups

TUNIS, January 29. /TASS/. The new Syrian authorities have announced the dissolution of all security agencies and armed formations operating in the country, the Military Operations Command, the governing body of the new authorities, announced in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"We announce the dissolution of all security services associated with the former regime, including their branches and formations," the statement reads. According to it, the country will establish a new security body. The new authorities also declared the dissolution of the army and outlined plans to reconstitute it "on a national basis."

"All military factions, as well as political and civilian revolutionary bodies, will be dissolved and integrated into state institutions," the statement stressed.

The announcement was read out by Hassan Abdel Ghani, the official spokesman for the military operations directorate, during a meeting between the new Syrian authorities, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the leaders of military formations.

In late November 2025, Syria’s armed opposition launched a large-scale offensive against government forces. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while the army withdrew from the Syrian capital. Syria’s President Bashar Assad resigned and left the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib governorate, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government, saying that the transitional period will last until March 1, 2025.

Leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader.