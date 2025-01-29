Russian MPs to ask US Congress, UN to look into claims about US attempt to kill Putin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The State Duma has decided to ask the US Congress and the United Nations to look into claims by US journalist Tucker Carlson who revealed that the Biden administration had tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, the lower house of Russia’s parliament announced.

