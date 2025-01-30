Meta to pay Trump $25 mln for suspending his social network accounts — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed settlement papers with Meta (designated as extremist in Russia) on the case of the company blocking his pages on Facebook and Instagram following the riot at the US Capitol in 2021.

The corporation will pay roughly $25 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, some $22 million of the settlement figure will go toward Trump’s presidential library while the remainder will be allocated for legal fees and other plaintiffs involved in the case. The corporation did not admit wrongdoing, the Wall Street Journal noted.

Earlier, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg donated $1 million for Trump’s inauguration.