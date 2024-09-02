Trade turnover between Russia, Mongolia over $1.4 bln in 7M 2024 — official

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Mongolia and Russia was over $1.4 bln in January - July 2024, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Russia ranks second in foreign trade of Mongolia after China for a long time. In 2024, the volume of Russian-Mongolian trade stood at $2.2 bln. The trade turnover in January - July of this year was over $1.4 bln," Ushakov said. Russian exports gained 22.1% and reached $1.43 bln, while imports dropped by 20.4% to $21.3 mln, he added.

Partnership with Mongolia is among priorities of the Russian foreign policy in the Asian direction, Ushakov said. Moscow and Ulaanbaatar maintain proactive political dialog at the top level, he noted.