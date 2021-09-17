Russian PM casts vote in legislative elections online from his office — cabinet

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin cast his ballot online in the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) elections on Friday, Rossiya-24 TV broadcast it live.

The prime minister opened two ballots on his computer and chose the candidates he was voting for. "The process is over," he noted. The voting procedure took about a minute.

"This year, it is possible to take part in the 8th State Duma elections online. Moscow is one of the seven regions where it is possible and decided to make use of this opportunity," Mishustin said.

The prime minister stressed that these elections are vital for everyone. "In these days, we —Russian citizens —are determining what our life, country and future will be. I made my choice. Make it your own too," Mishustin said.