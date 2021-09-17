Russia never opposed cultivation of Ukraine-EU ties — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Ukraine could have been building relations with the EU even without the 2014 coup, even more, so that then-President Viktor Yanukovich would likely lose the next elections anyway, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

"Ukrainians could have been well developing their relations with the European Union, we never opposed that. It seems to me that Ukraine just fell victim to a primitively understood policy of conducting quick democratic transformations with the use of color revolution technologies," said Medvedev, who served as Russian prime minister back in 2014.

The official noted that Yanukovich "was not the most popular Ukrainian leader" and therefore he "would have likely lost the elections which were [initially] supposed to take place (in 2015 — TASS)." "If any more pro-Western leader came after him, he would have signed all the necessary documents [on the association between Ukraine and the EU]," he added.