Flight from China to Moscow lands in Krasnoyarsk over passenger’s condition

KRASNOYARSK, January 9. /TASS/. An Aeroflot flight from Shanghai to Moscow made an emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk due to a passenger’s condition, the Krasnoyarsk Airport told TASS.

"At 15:45 (11:45 Moscow time) an Aeroflot Boeing-777 en route from Shanghai to Moscow made an emergency landing due to a passenger’s illness. A family of five was removed from the flight," an airport representative said.

According to the representative, the passenger and his family are Russian citizens. The plane departed to its destination two hours after the landing.