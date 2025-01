NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. Hacker groups from more than twenty countries used the Gemini chatbot from US-based Google for preparations to cyberattacks, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Dozens of hackers in more than twenty countries turned to the chatbot "to assist with malicious code writing," search for cybernetic vulnerabilities in the public domain and studies of organizations that may be targets for attacks," the news outlet said, citing Google cybersecurity experts.