TUNIS, January 29. /TASS/. The leader of Syria’s new authorities, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will assume the duties of the country’s president during the transitional period, the Military Operations Command, the governing body of the new authorities, announced in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Ahmed al-Sharaa has assumed the office of the country’s president for the transitional period. He will serve as Syria’s president and represent the country at international forums," the statement reads.

It also announced "the dissolution of the People’s Assembly (parliament — TASS) formed under the previous regime, as well as all related committees." The statement added that "the 2012 constitution, as well as all laws adopted under emergency conditions, are hereby annulled." The new authorities have also declared December 8 a national holiday in honor of "the victory of the great Syrian revolution." Meanwhile, al-Sharaa, as Syria’s president, will lead the formation of "an interim legislative council, which will operate during the transitional period until the new permanent constitution is approved."

The announcement was read out by Hassan Abdel Ghani, the official spokesman for the Military Operations Command, during a meeting between the new Syrian authorities, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the leaders of military formations.

In late November 2025, Syria’s armed opposition launched a large-scale offensive against government forces. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while the army withdrew from the Syrian capital. Syria’s President Bashar Assad resigned and left the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib governorate, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government, saying that the transitional period will last until March 1, 2025.

Leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader.