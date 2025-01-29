Georgian delegation halts participation in PACE work in response to call for new election

TBILISI, January 29. /TASS/. The parliamentary delegation of Georgia is ceasing its participation in the work of PACE after the body called for a new election in the country, according to a statement from Georgian Parliament Deputy Speaker Thea Tsulukiani.

According to Tsulukiani, who leads the Georgian delegation to PACE, the body ratified the delegation’s credentials even though detractors of the country’s government didn’t want that to happen. However, the ratification came with certain conditions, one of which is to hold a new parliamentary election in the country, she said.

"Given all of the above, we, members of the Georgian parliamentary delegation, held a discussion in Strasbourg and Tbilisi, and by a common decision of the Georgian Dream team, even though our credentials have been ratified, are halting our work in the Parliamentary Assembly from today," the statement said.

According to the lawmaker, Georgia remains a member of the Council of Europe.

"However, members of our parliamentary delegation will resume participation in the Parliamentary Assembly only when the unfair sentiment toward the Georgian state and people changes, blackmail ends, and all decision-makers, official and unofficial, as well as the forces behind them realize well enough that such pressure will not force Georgia and its popularly elected government to take any anti-Georgian steps," the statement said.

The resolution, where PACE on Wednesday ratified the Georgian delegation’s credentials, also demanded that the country schedule a new parliamentary election by April and release "political prisoners." It also said the Georgian delegation's rights will be restricted and its credentials will come up for a review in April.

Georgia held a parliamentary election on October 26. The ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party mustered 54% of the vote, taking 89 seats in the 150-member legislature. Four opposition parties surpassed the five-percent election threshold, but they, along with then-Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, refused to recognize the outcome of the elections and are boycotting parliamentary sessions. Opposition leaders have been convening protests since November 4. A fresh wave of rallies came after November 28 when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Tbilisi was putting on hold efforts to start EU accession talks.