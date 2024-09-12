IMF supports Turkey's decision to join BRICS — fund representative

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports the expansion of BRICS, which the Turkish authorities have applied to join, Julie Kozak, director of the IMF's Communications Department, said at a regular briefing.

When asked to comment on Ankara's intention to join the association, she replied: "With respect to the BRICS or any other groups of countries, our view is that improved and expanding international cooperation and deepening trade and investment ties among groups of countries should be welcomed and encouraged, provided that they aim at reducing fragmentation and reducing trade and investment costs among members. The decision to join such initiatives is a sovereign decision of each member country, and I'll leave it at that."

Earlier Kozak repeatedly stated that the IMF supports the expansion of BRICS in order to take advantage of global integration. On September 2, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the Turkish government had applied to join BRICS several months ago. According to the agency, the expanding the alliance may be considered at the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24, to which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been invited. The official representative of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, said that Erdogan has repeatedly spoken about his intention to join BRICS, but there are no specific decisions on Turkey's membership in the organization yet. On September 4, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that BRICS would consider Turkey's application for full membership in the alliance.