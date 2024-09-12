Zelensky complains West refused to use long-range weapons against Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky complained that the West effectively refused to allow long-range strikes inside Russia.

"If appropriate weapons can be used, you see their results on hostile targets," he said, the UNIAN news service reported on Telegram. "I do not see the results of the actions of the relevant weapons as of now."

"If restrictions are lifted on some weapons for which there are no missiles, that is not a lifting of restrictions. This is another way of not giving a positive decision on the use of the relevant weapons," he went on to say.

The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the UK greenlighted the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles for strikes inside Russian territory. However, London will not make any public announcements on the matter, according to the newspaper.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint news conference with UK Foreign Minister David Lammy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga in Kiev that Washington was taking into account the potential for escalation of the situation in Ukraine due to the discussions with Kiev of using Western weapons for strikes inside Russia.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West had most likely already made a decision about Kiev's strikes on Russian territory with long-range missiles. According to the official, news media are now formalizing the decision.