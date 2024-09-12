India's PM adviser says he arrived in Russia to convey details of Kiev talks in person

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. National security adviser to India's prime minister, Ajit Kumar Doval told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he arrived in Russia to convey the details of the Indian-Ukrainian talks in person.

As Doval mentioned at a meeting with the Russian head of state, the instruction given by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to brief about his Kiev talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"As Prime Minister told you during a phone talk that he was keen to brief you about his visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelensky and he wanted me to come specially and personally and brief you about the talks," Doval said.

According to him, the conversation with Zelensky was held "in a very close format." "I happened to be with the prime minister, so I attended this conversation," he noted.

On August 23, Modi arrived in Ukraine on the first visit to the country by an Indian leader since the nations established diplomatic relations in 1992. Modi took a train to Kiev from Poland and spent a few hours in the Ukrainian capital. Regarding his meeting with Zelensky, Modi said that Russia and Ukraine should sit at the negotiating table and find ways out of the crisis. Modi assured that India is ready to play an active role in any peace efforts.