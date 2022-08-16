Defense firm builds four Su-57 fifth-generation fighters for Russia’s Aerospace Force

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Four serial-produced Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter jets have been built today under a state contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Yury Slyusar told TASS at the Army 2022 forum on Tuesday.

"Under a state contract with the Russian Defense Ministry for the serial production of Su-57s, four aircraft have been built as of today. This year, there are plans to deliver the next batch of planes. The United Aircraft Corporation fulfils work with subcontractors in accordance with the state contract signed," the chief executive said.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of reaching a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

Russia’s Aerospace Force will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028. The first Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian troops in 2020.

