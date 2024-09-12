UK to be remembered in history as sponsor of Ukrainian terrorists — Russian embassy

LONDON, September 12. /TASS/. By pledging more and more military aid packages to Ukraine, the United Kingdom is getting recorded in history as a sponsor of Ukrainian terrorists, the Russian Embassy in London said following a joint visit to Kiev by the top US and UK diplomats.

The Russian diplomatic mission said that "in an attempt to overcome their clients’ negative developments on the battlefield, the UK government seems to be close to stepping onto a yet another dangerous turn in the escalation spiral."

"They are getting caught in their own snare of confrontation, marring their global reputation and getting recorded in history as a sponsor of terrorists and plunderers from the armed forces of Ukraine," the embassy said.

"Just like before, their investments will quickly turn into ashes in the special operation zone, or, which is more likely, will disappear in bottomless pockets of Ukraine’s corrupted elites," Russian diplomats added.