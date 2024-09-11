Russian army approaches Seversk to increase range of weapons used — military expert

LUGANSK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have advanced towards Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past few days, which will enable them to expand the range of weapons they can use, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over several days, our troops advanced <...> towards the settlement of Seversk. Thus, the distance between the enemy and our forward positions has been reduced," the expert said.

Marochko added that this development will allow Russian troops to "increase pressure" on the enemy and "expand the range of weapons used."