None of Russian regions can be disputed in talks on Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. No Russian regions can be disputed in any talks on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"Russian regions are integral parts of the Russian Federation - see our Constitution - and cannot be disputed," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said that the return of Crimea was allegedly a provision of international law.

According to Zakharova, Russia keeps hearing similar statements from Turkey, ranging from senior officials to experts. "All these years, we have been making our position clear to the Turkish side through official channels, publicly, too. They know," she said.