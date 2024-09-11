Liberating settlements: developments in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 military personnel and 13 pieces of hardware in the Kursk Region over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost over 12,200 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, reported that the Russian army had liberated ten settlements in the Kursk Region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled an enemy counterattack towards the settlement of Apanasovka.

- The Russian military also foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack the settlements of Cherkasskaya Konopelka, Borki and Fanaseyevka.

- The Russian army defeated clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Borki, Byakhovo, Guyevo, Vishnevka, Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Kolmakov, Kositsa, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Makhnovka, Martynovka, Novaya Sorochina, Novoivanovka, Obukhovka, Orlovka, Snagost and Uspenovka.

- Russian jets hit enemy troop concentrations in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost more than 350 troops and 13 armored vehicles, including three tanks, three armored personnel carriers, and seven armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery piece, two multiple rocket launchers, and 19 vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 12,200 troops, 96 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 77 armored personnel carriers, 656 armored combat vehicles, 401 vehicles, 90 artillery pieces, 26 multiple rocket launchers, including M142 HIMARS and five US-made M270 MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two transport-loading vehicles, 22 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, eight pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and a UR-77 demining unit.

Captured

- Ten Ukrainian servicemen were captured, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Alaudinov’s statements

- Russian troops have liberated ten settlements in the Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

- According to him, Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses and are starting to realize that holding the territory won’t be a cakewalk.

Damage to agriculture

- Preliminary estimates put the cost of damage caused to the Kursk Region's agricultural complex at tens of billions of rubles, and this figure is constantly increasing, the region's acting governor Alexey Smirnov said at the final board meeting of the Agriculture Ministry.

- He submitted a report which estimates the cost of damage at 85 billion rubles ($933 mln).

- Smirnov also noted that work on harvesting 395,000 acres of farmland has been halted due to the fighting.