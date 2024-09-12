Hungary believes in dialogue, not in 'lectures and sanctions' — Orban

BUDAPEST, September 12. /TASS/. Hungary believes in the possibility of dialogue and opposes the policy of "lectures and sanctions," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated following his meeting with President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

"The stability of the Western Balkans is important for the European Union. Rather than lectures and sanctions, we believe in dialogue and cooperation. My today’s meeting with President Milorad Dodik served this purpose," Orban wrote on X social network.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called for honesty on EU enlargement and criticized its leaders for playing a joke on the Western Balkan countries with accession to the EU.