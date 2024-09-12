Israeli military declares Hamas’ Rafah brigade obliterated

TEL AVIV, September 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its 162nd Division completed the elimination of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, killing 2,000 radicals and destroying 13 kilometers of tunnels.

"Over the past several months, units of the 162nd Division conducted pinpoint, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area. The troops killed more than 2,000 terrorists and destroyed about 13 kilometers of underground tunnels. During these operations, the troops completed the obliteration of the Rafah Brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement.

According to the IDF, in recent weeks Israeli units also operated in the Tell al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah.

"During this operation, more than 250 terrorists were eliminated, including Tell es-Sultan Battalion commander Mahmoud Hamdan and most of the battalion's commanders," the IDF said.