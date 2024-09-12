Russian stock indices in the red on Thursday

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock market indices ended the trading session on Thursday with the downward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

At the end of the main session, the MOEX index fell by 1.99%, to 2,615 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.82%, to 904.16 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.28% to 12.73 rubles.

At the end of the session, the leaders of growth were Globaltrans receipts (+3.08%), Raspadskaya securities (+2.24%), Seligdar stock prices (+1.65%), Surgutneftegas preferred shares (+1.65%), Polyus securities (+1.23%), Rosneft stock prices (+1.21%), Transneft preferred shares (+0.87%) and Tatneft ordinary shares (+0.14%).

The decline leaders were preferred and ordinary shares of Mechel (-4.18% and -3.96%), Segezha securities (-3.83%), Cherkizovo stock prices (-3.22%) and TMK securities (-2.82%).

According to the forecast of BCS World of Investment, on Friday, the MOEX index on September 13 will be in the range of 2,580-2,680 points, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be 12.6-12.9 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be close to 92 rubles.