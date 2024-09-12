Telegram CEO cooperates with French authorities, responds to police requests — paper

PARIS, September 12. /TASS/. Telegram founder Pavel Durov cooperates with the French authorities and the messenger responds to police inquiries, the French newspaper Liberation reported.

According to the newspaper, the messenger provided "data allowing to identify suspects in several criminal cases" at the request of the national police and gendarmerie.

Thus, the French authorities state "a significant change in the policy of the messenger in the direction of interaction with law enforcement agencies."

In turn, the prosecutor's office in Belgium also "noted recent readiness of the Telegram administration to cooperate."

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport on August 24. On August 28, his preliminary custody was over. The entrepreneur was taken to a court, where the prosecutor charged Durov with several offenses, which include complicity in the administration of an online platform that enabled illegal transactions, committed within a criminal group. The offense, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros. By decision of an investigating judge, the entrepreneur went under judicial supervision with an obligation to post bail of 5 mln euros. He also has to report twice a week to the police and is forbidden to leave France.