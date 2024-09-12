West trying to add so-called Crimean platform into its formats on 'peace summit' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to build the so-called Crimean platform into their formats of the "peace summit" on Ukraine in order to create an anti-Russian coalition, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Yesterday there was another gathering in Kiev. The fourth summit of the so-called Crimean platform took place, a joint statement was adopted. We saw nothing new there. Now the organizers of the Burgenstock summit are trying to build this ‘Crimean platform’ into the Burgenstock or Copenhagen process and to build an anti-Russian coalition on this basis," the top diplomat said at a roundtable meeting with ambassadors on the Ukrainian issue.

The Russian foreign minister pointed to the fact that the Kiev regime had repeatedly voiced its real intentions regarding Crimea. Thus, he recalled the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who said in one of his interviews that "without Ukraine there will be no civilization in Crimea and Donbass." "Doesn't this remind you of something? The superior race in the 1930s proclaimed that only it would help bring civilization to the people of Europe," Lavrov added.

The top diplomat also quoted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak as saying that "there can be no civilian facilities" in Crimea and that civilians living on the peninsula "are nothing but civilian occupiers." "Roughly the same way the Nazi coup leaders in 2014 declared the people who rejected their anti-constitutional coup <...> as terrorists and launched a so-called anti-terrorist operation against them," Lavrov pointed out. "Just like now, killing civilians, attacking from airplanes and artillery schools, hospitals, administrative facilities, just like now in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk Regions, they are killing civilians under the slogan ‘Death to the Russians’," he noted.