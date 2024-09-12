Top Polish diplomat laughs with pranksters, talking about Nord Streams sabotage

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has laughed while discussing the Nord Streams sabotage with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus), calling the explosions at the pipelines "a great job."

The pranksters posted the video with Sikorski on their Telegram and Rutube channels. They posed as former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko when speaking to the top Polish diplomat.

"In Poland, this is the way we feel about it: whoever did it did a good job," Sikorski said and laughed with his thumbs up. "And we now know that the Americans had advance knowledge of it and didn’t stop it," he added.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov then said that Moscow had no doubt that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out with the US support. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.