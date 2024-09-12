Scholz calls for peace talks on Ukraine to meet people’s will — MP

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke in favor of holding another peace conference on Ukraine with Russia taking part to at least partially satisfy the will of the German people, Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany (AfG) faction has told TASS.

"The FRG’s Chancellor Scholz and many others have repeatedly stated that Ukraine should or rather will win this war. Now, of course, Scholz is showing some realism in his vision of the situation. Calling for peace talks even with Russia's participation is one thing, but whether he will do everything for that is another thing," said Kotre, a member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, when asked to comment on Scholz's proposal for Russia’s participation in a new conference on Ukraine.

Kotre is very skeptical about the chances that the chancellor "will do everything in his power."

"Especially since the German government is not neutral," he emphasized. "But it will likewise be clear to the chancellor that the Germans will not stay idle forever while their money is wasted on weapons," Kotre believes. Also, Scholz, he believes, knows that the vast majority of the country's people, according to opinion polls, are for peace talks.

"Now that he finds himself up against the wall after the land elections in eastern Germany, he has chosen this subject to cater to the will of the citizens at least to some extent," Kotre concluded.

On September 11, Scholz told the Bundestag that another conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict should be held, in which Russia would take part. On September 8, in an interview with the ZDF television broadcaster, he remarked that the moment had come in the conflict in Ukraine to discuss how to negotiate peace and spoke in favor of Russia's participation in a new summit to resolve the crisis. Scholz stated that "in any case" a new conference would be held.