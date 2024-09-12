Ukraine suffers heavy losses after repeated attempts to advance in Kursk Region — army

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses following failed attempts to advance in several areas of the Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, has told TASS.

"In our area, the enemy tried to push through in two sections over the past day. It did not succeed, and sustained heavy losses. We continue to take out enemy forces, knock out their equipment. We are trying to isolate the enemy so as to prevent it from moving around freely. Our units have already mostly succeeded in doing this. The enemy is suffering heavy losses in equipment as well," he said.

Alaudinov emphasized that "the situation remains difficult but under control." The enemy also tried to regain its positions yesterday in the Tetkino direction. "The units that work there, including marines and paratroopers, effectively pushed the enemy back over the past couple of days and gained a foothold in that area," he added.