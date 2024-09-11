Kremlin calls for critical approach to reports of drones flying into Russia from Norway

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for a critical approach to reports on Telegram channels alleging drones that attacked northern Russia recently flew from Norway.

"You know, let's treat Telegram channels accordingly with respect to Norway," Peskov said. "This information is more likely to be possessed by our military and special services. I can't tell you anything for sure here."

The spokesman cautioned "against treating reports of various digital media or media-like outlets as primary sources."