Musk warns of looming World War Three if US approves strikes on Russian soil

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned about a threat of a third world war in the event the US makes a positive decision on the Kiev regime’s use of Western arms to deliver strikes deep into Russia’s interior.

"This is a step in that direction for sure," he wrote on X, commenting on a subscriber’s post on the matter.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Washington’s intention to let Kiev use its long-range projectiles for strikes deep into Russia’s interior is another step in escalating the conflict.

Earlier, the Times said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top UK diplomat David Lammy who had arrived in Kiev are planning to discuss Ukraine’s potential use of Western long-range projectiles for strikes on Russian territory. Bloomberg reported that Washington had plans to make a decision on the matter. US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns also said that the US might reconsider its position on the issue.