Mi-28NM copter hits Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk border area — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Mi-28NM helicopter has destroyed Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles in a border area of the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry has said.

"The army aviation’s Mi-28NM helicopter carried out a strike on a concentration of Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles in the border area of the Kursk Region. The helicopter fired rockets at confirmed enemy targets and safely returned to base," the news release reads.

Reconnaissance confirmed the elimination of Ukrainian manpower and armor, the Defense Ministry said.