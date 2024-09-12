BRICS security leaders convene in St. Petersburg to discuss new world order

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. The BRICS security summit chaired by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will discuss the parameters of the future world order.

The meeting is being held on September 11-12 in St. Petersburg. The forum will also discuss support for multipolarity and the right of nations to choose their own path of development, as well as reforming the global political and financial-economic governance systems.

According to the preliminary agenda, the representatives of the BRICS group, chaired this year by Russia, intend to talk about how to work together to counter the "rules-based order" imposed by the West.

It is noted that BRICS representatives are particularly interested in dialogue with the countries of the Global South that aspire to conduct an independent policy based on state sovereignty. The event’s organizers consider the meeting very significant "amid the aggravated confrontation and unpredictability in global affairs, the worsening situation in the world economy and finance, and increasing obstacles on the path to achieving the goals of sustainable development," the briefing notes indicated.

Earlier, the 14th meeting of BRICS high representatives in charge of security kicked off in St. Petersburg. The event, chaired by Shoigu, is attended by representatives from Russia, China, Brazil, India, South Africa, as well as from Egypt, the UAE, Iran and Ethiopia.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting with the BRICS representatives participating in the event.