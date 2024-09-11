Harris rejects Trump's claims about meeting with Putin days before special op start

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has denied claims by her rival, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, that she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin days before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

During a televised debate, Trump claimed that Harris was sent to "negotiate peace," adding that Russia’s special military operation began "three days later." According to the politician’s version, Harris failed talks with Putin, that’s why Russia has started its special military operation, allegedly "because everything they said was weak and stupid."

"I said at the beginning of this debate, you’re gonna hear a bunch of lies coming from this fella (Trump - TASS). And that is another one," Harris said in response.

On July 22, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who has worked with Putin since 2000, said that he did not remember any contact between the Russian leader and Harris. There is also no mention on the Kremlin's website of Putin having any contact with Harris.

The current televised pre-election debate between Harris and Trump is hosted by ABC. This round, broadcast live by all major US news outlets, may be the only one. Trump and Harris have not yet agreed on whether there will be at least one more such meeting.