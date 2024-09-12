Stoltenberg to become new Munich security conference chairman — media

BRUSSELS, September 12. /TASS/. Jens Stoltenberg, who will complete his term as NATO Secretary General by October 1, will become the new chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Stoltenberg will assume this office after the Munich Conference in February 2025.

The source clarified that Christoph Heusgen, who took over as chairman in 2022, will step down, while former longtime leader Wolfgang Ischinger will remain president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Council.

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has served as NATO Secretary-General since 2014. His mandate expires on September 30. On October 1, Mark Rutte, former prime minister of the Netherlands, will replace Stoltenberg.