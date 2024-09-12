Xi accepts Putin invitation to attend BRICS summit in Kazan, China’s top diplomat says

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has accepted the invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend a BRICS summit in Kazan in late October, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping was very happy to accept your invitation and he will visit Kazan on the appointed date," Wang told Putin.

According to China’s top diplomat, the two leaders will "build on their strategic interaction" at the summit.

Wang is visiting Russia on September 11-12. Earlier, he attended a meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues from BRICS in St. Petersburg.