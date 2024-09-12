Trump’s plan on Ukraine envisages demilitarized zone, Kiev’s neutrality — running mate

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s plan on peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis envisages a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine and Ukraine’s neutral status, Trump’s running mate David Vance said.

"What it probably looks like is something like the current line of demarcation between Russia and Ukraine, that becomes like a demilitarized zone. <…> Ukraine retains its independent sovereignty. Russia gets the guarantee of neutrality from Ukraine. It doesn't join NATO, it doesn't join some of these sort of allied institutions," Vance said in an interview with Shawn Ryan, posted on the YouTube channel Shawn Ryan Show.

Apart from that, "the Germans and other countries have to fund some Ukrainian reconstruction."

Previously, Trump promised to promptly settle the Ukrainian conflict on numerous occasions. He said many times that if elected, he will resolve the crisis even before the inauguration due on January 20, 2025.