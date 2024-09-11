Russia will not accept any ultimatums on Ukraine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia will not accept any ultimatums in the Ukrainian conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RT.

"Those who are in power there (in Ukraine - TASS) must abandon their bans on any contacts. Russia will not give in to ultimatums, no matter what they are, in whatever format they are presented," he said.

The diplomat also added that an agreement between Russia and the West on the exchange of prisoners has not increased trust in relations.

"We have no dialogue with our Western opponents, except for the irregular and unsystematic exchange of warnings, demarches and messages. Specifically with the United States, we recently had an example of a successful prisoner exchange, but this has not increased confidence in our relations," he said.