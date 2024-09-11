Russia has no doubt Baku fully assesses risks of interaction with NATO — MFA

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is certain that Azerbaijan fully assesses the risks of closer interaction with the North Atlantic Alliance, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"We are certain that Baku is well aware why Washington and its NATO allies have been pressing for a firmer foothold in Azerbaijan, and in the South Caucasus in general, and that it fully assesses the risks of closer relations with this aggressive military bloc," she said.

Zakharova recalled that there was a large number of examples of the US infiltrating the national security sphere of other countries under the pretext of improving the situation there, which "eventually leads to the loss of part of national sovereignty and control of the internal political situation."