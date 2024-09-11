Trump says he wants to end to Ukrainian conflict

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he wants the conflict in Ukraine to end.

"I want the war to stop," he said a televised debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in response to the host's question about whether he wants the Kiev authorities to win the conflict.

Trump also pointed out that the current US administration is "not even trying" to stop the conflict in Ukraine, despite the fact that the crisis is in dire need of resolution.

He added that he plans to settle the conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration if he wins the election.

"I want to get the war (the Ukrainian conflict - TASS) settled. I will get it settled even before I become president," Trump said at a televised debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Former US leader also said that conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip would not have happened if he had been in office.

During a televised debate with US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the moderators asked Trump how he would resolve the crisis in Gaza if he wins the upcoming election. Trump argued that the conflict "wouldn't have started" if he had been in office.