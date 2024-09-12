EU prolongs individual sanctions against Russia, removes two persons from blacklist

BRUSSELS, September 12. /TASS/. The European Union has extended individual sanctions against Russia for another six months, removing two people from the blacklist, according to a statement by the Council of Europe.

"The Council decided today to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until 15 March 2025. <…> In the context of the sanctions' review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of two individuals and remove five deceased persons from the list," the statement says.

On September 11, a source in the delegation of one of the EU members states to the Council of Europe told a TASS correspondent that EU ambassadors extended individual sanctions against the Russian Federation, excluding racer Nikita Mazepin and Yevgeny Prigozhin's mother Violetta from the blacklist.

This is due to the decision of the EU Court, which had previously decided to lift sanctions against Mazepin and Prigozhina.

The EU Council stressed that the blacklist against Russia currently includes more than 2,200 individuals and legal entities.

The EU began imposing individual and economic sanctions against Moscow after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in 2014. Since February 2022, Brussels has introduced 14 packages of restrictive measures against Moscow, including sanctions against more than 2,000 individuals and legal entities.

As the Council notes, the introduced measures "provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities." They are prolonged every six months.