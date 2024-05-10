State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government.
Russia maintains its nuclear weapons policy, but situation is changing — diplomat
Moscow has repeatedly officially stated that Russia is taking all necessary measures to guarantee national security, but at the same time is firmly committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war
Efforts to distort World War II events grow over the world — ambassador
The diplomat noted that he believes it's everyone's duty to tell the younger generation the historical truth about the events of World War II
China supports Serbia in defending its sovereignty on Kosovo issue — Xi
Xi Jinping is on a state visit to Serbia on May 7-8
Russia's top prosecutor supports ‘legitimate’ criminal case against US financier Calvey
The prosecution had "sufficient grounds" for opening a criminal case
US losing favor around world, while Russia's image improving — poll
The US’ image saw the biggest dip in the Middle East and North Africa (12 percentage points on average), as well as in Europe (seven percentage points)
Russia will not allow anyone to distort meaning of Victory Day — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the West was preparing "historical amnesia" for Russia, as happened with Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin managed to restore the country's memory and dignity
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Israel has no plans to introduce Russian Mir payment cards — ambassador
Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said said that Israel works with the international SWIFT system
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
Press review: Vladimir Putin sworn in for fifth term and EU, Ukraine talk arms deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 8th
UK announces expulsion of Russian defense attache, new diplomatic visa restrictions
According to Home Secretary James Cleverly, this is a message to Moscow in response to its actions allegedly aimed at undermining British assistance to Ukraine
Moscow demands return of all Russian diplomatic properties seized by US
The Russian diplomat slammed the intrusion into the residence of Russian Consul General in Seattle as a gross violation of the international law
US war veteran says he would like go to Victory Day parade in Moscow
"If I were 10 years younger, I’d go right away," 98-year-old Frank Cohn said
At least 90,000 soldiers attend Victory Day celebrations across Russia
Celebrations marking have been held in over 300 cities and towns across Russia
Russia expanded its force of radar-evading ICBMs over past year, US general says
"Russia also continues to develop and test novel experimental weapon systems, like the nuclear-armed Poseidon transoceanic weapon and the Burevestnik nuclear-propelled cruise missile," said General Gregory Guillot, commander of the US Northern Command
Russia may strike Britain's military facilities if London's threats materialize — MFA
Maria Zakharova described British Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s remark that London considered it legitimate for the Kiev regime to use British weapons for strikes on Russian territory as "something absolutely insane"
US seeking to throw Balts, Poles, Germans, French ‘into fire of war’ — Medvedchuk
"They are clearing the way for this, since the Ukrainians are running out while the scheme of turning their deaths into America’s profits is waiting for new victims," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Biden says US to halt supplying some weapons to Israel if it starts Rafah operation
The president noted that Israel has not yet crossed the red line in the Gaza Strip conflict as it has not started the operation in Rafah
Putin shows West dialogue on security issues is possible — ambassador
Antonov said that during his inaugural speech, President Putin gave a clear message to Western powers
US envoy leaves Russia for certain amount of time — senior Russian diplomat
"The Foreign Ministry was told about this some time before the issue with inviting ambassadors to the inauguration ceremony of the Russian president was resolved," Sergey Ryabkov said
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Prime Minister pointed out that the world had recently undergone serious transformations, as the world order had changed to become multipolar
Russia pre-emptively plans intermediate-range missile sites to counter US moves — diplomat
Correspondingly, specialists are carrying out preliminary pre-emptive planning, Sergey Ryabkov said
Putin considers Cuba — EAEU interaction useful
Russian President drew attention to the participation of the Cuban leader in the EAEU summit
Presence of French-speaking mercenaries identified in 20 cases in Zaporozhye — politician
Ethnic Poles and Georgians account for the largest groups of mercenaries in the Ukrainian army
Russia hammers Ukrainian energy, military sites in retaliatory strike — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified
Over 882,000 Ukrainian men now EU refugees — statistics agency
Most Ukrainian refugees live in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic
US plans to return to previous schedule of weapons deliveries to Ukraine
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller had no specific announcements to make
Russia, like most of the world, does not support sanctions against Cuba — Putin
The recent vote at the UN, which was devoted to the issue of lifting the blockade, showed that the vast majority of countries in the world are also on the side of Cuba, the Russian leader said
Hungary and China support peaceful settlement of international disputes — joint statement
The two sides reaffirm the importance of global security and peace
Russian diplomat slams Western ambassador for being absent from Putin’s inauguration
Maria Zakharova also asked a rhetorical question about what these countries’ new ambassadors would do when they have to hand over their credentials to the president
European Commission confirms agreement on expropriation of income from Russian assets
This decision must now be approved by the EU Council at ministerial level
Russia holds Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The parade began with the march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square
US does not want to support Israel in Rafah operation — White House
"The President has directed his team with continuing to work with Israel to refine their strategy to inflict an enduring defeat on Hamas," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Hitler could have won if not for USSR, says American WWII veteran
Attempts are currently underway in the West, following the logic of "containing Russia," to hush up the Soviet Union’s decisive contribution to the 1945 Victory over Nazi Germany
Belarus, Russia conduct tactical nuke drills amid current situation — Lukashenko
"An escalation is ongoing," the president said
French tired of supporting Ukraine — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children
Russia observes moment of silence for those killed fighting against Nazism
The television program showed portraits of fallen heroes and animated candles of remembrance
Medvedev gives warning amid talk of deploying Western troops to Ukraine
According to the politician, the cause of the discussion on dispatching Western troops to Ukraine, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, is a "shameless calculation for political bonus points"
More than 90% of payments in EAEU are carried out in national currencies — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the combined GDP of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, according to available estimates, increased from $1.6 trillion to $2.5 trillion
French military already present in Donbass — French journalist
Christelle Neant said that the Ukrainian armed forces is drafting people with no military experience as part of its mobilization campaign and sends them to the frontline after "just two or three weeks of training"
Israel and Russia double number of flights for spring and summer — ambassador to Moscow
Tourist flow between the countries is not high for a number of reasons, Simona Halperin said
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.4 mln cubic meters
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries
Putin submits Mishustin's candidacy for post of prime minister to State Duma
State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin recalled that the State Duma "for the first time in the history of modern Russia will form the line-up of the government: approve the chairman of the government, his deputies, and federal ministers"
Dollar down to 91.85 rubles, euro down to 98.04 rubles as trading on Moscow Exchange opens
The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate increased by 0.65 kopecks and amounted to 12,632 rubles
Around 110,000 people fled Rafah in southern Gaza Strip amid Israeli operation
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said that "nowhere is safe in the Gaza Strip and living conditions are atrocious"
Ukrainian nationalists financed by US, Britain after WWII — declassified archives
In particular, Ukrainian nationalists carried out terrorist acts in small groups of 3-5 members and sometimes engaged in individual terrorism
Russia prioritizes relations with Africa — Putin
Putin recalled that the countries had established a new form of dialogue, namely a ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
Russian paratroopers thwart attempt by Ukrainian troops to cross Dnieper — ministry
The coordinates of the targets were transmitted to the group’s artillerymen, who hit the infantry positions and also destroyed the Ukrainian armed forces’ boats
Opposition begins mass rally in downtown Yerevan
Republic Square is crowded, with Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a leader of the Bagrat movement, among the protesters
Combat aircraft fly over Moscow’s Red Square in Victory Day parade
Nine Su-30SM heavy multirole fighter jets and MiG-29 frontline fighters flew over Moscow’s Red Square, performing the Kubinka Diamond stunt
Putin invites Guinea-Bissau president to come again to Russia on state visit
Meanwhile, Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that he hopes that the Russian president would visit his country in case he went on a tour of Africa
Hungary supports Chinese peace plan on Ukraine — Orban
Hungary urges for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks, the prime minister said
Parades, concerts across Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9
In Moscow, the celebration will open with a ceremonial parade on Red Square at 10 a.m.
Russia does not accept US policy to limit Cuba’s development — Putin
According Russian President, the Cuban people have been fighting this for decades and they are confident
Russia’s ice cream production rises by 12% to 110 mln kg in Q1
In comparison with the previous quarter, when 66 mln kilograms were produced, the production of ice cream for January-March 2024 increased by 66%
Putin congratulates parade participants on Victory Day
Putin is confident in ensuring free and safe future of Russia and its united people
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
In addition to electromagnetic guns, the Russian sixth-generation fighter jet will also get guided electronic munitions
Russian battlegroup Dnepr destroys two Ukrainian boats on Dnieper — spokesman
According to Roman Kodryan, enemy losses totaled up to 55 servicemen over the past day
Zelensky cannot be legitimate president after May 21 — Medvedchuk
"Ukraine has already lost its statehood," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Belgorod Region attacked with 37 Ukrainian drones in past day
There were no casualties, but reported damage caused by drone and shelling attacks
FACTBOX: What is known about string of blasts at Ukraine’s power facilities
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes were carried out with drones as well as sea-and air-launched precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles
Russian troops inflict 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in Donetsk area over past day
Russian troops advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine
Opponents’ escalation policy forces Russia to enhance nuclear deterrence, says diplomat
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that the General Staff had launched preparations for drills with missile formations of the Southern Military District jointly with aircraft and naval forces
Pashinyan remains silent over opposition’s demand for his resignation within one hour
Neither the government’s press office nor Pashinyan himself have somehow responded to the opposition’s demands yet
Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters
Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield
Putin confident in Russia’s victory in special military operation
The Russian people show their best qualities in difficult moments, their courage and heroism, which is confirmed by the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony
China-Russia trade turnover rises by 4.7% to $76.58 bln in January — April
According to the report, imports from Russia over four months increased by 10.2% to $43.85 bln
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Israel does not rule out a new deal with Hamas — Ambassador to Russia
According to Simona Halperin, it is possible to talk about a complete ceasefire after Israel wins
Kazakhstan purchases around 280 mln kWh of electricity from Russia in 2024
Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satqaliev added that the price of electricity varies depending on the time of day
West should engage in dialogue with Russia — US expert
In Peter Kuznick opinion, the world is on the verge of a most serious conflict while "NATO is conducting massive war games"
Putin says cooperation with ASEAN top priority of Russia’s policy in Asia
Russian President pointed out that Moscow and Vientiane cooperate "well and closely" on the world stage, including at the United Nations
President of Cuba wishes Putin success in special military operation
Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Moscow can always count on the support of Havana
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup Center units fully liberated the settlement of Novokalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and battlegroup West units fully liberated the settlement of Kislovka in the Kharkov Region
People in Donbass expected help from Russia, says Putin
Not somewhere thousands of kilometers away from its national borders, but right next door, under our noses, said Russian president
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Festive processions, gatherings, assemblies and reception ceremonies are held across Russia on May 9 to honor veterans of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Ukraine to be able to mobilize no more than 10,000-15,000 convicts — report
According to the source, there are currently about 28,000 inmates, and this number includes women, people unfit for military service due to health conditions, age and their criminal offenses
Russian government done a lot in difficult conditions — Putin on Mishustin’s candidacy
Putin added that he hopes that parliamentarians will support his choice
