New opportunities, broad prospects await China, Russia — Xi

HARBIN /China/, May 17. /TASS/. The future is bright for China-Russia relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"New historic opportunities and broader prospects await us," the Chinese leader said in his address to the participants of the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo in Harbin. "Through joint efforts, Sino-Russian relations are steadily moving forward little by little. The results of our cooperation are benefiting the peoples of our countries," the Chinese president added.

According to him, China-Russia relations have entered a new era. He recalled that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"I warmly congratulate the 8th China-Russia Expo," Xi added. "Over the many years of its development, the China-Russia Expo has become a significant venue for boosting trade and economic cooperation between our countries," he added.

Xi expressed hope that the business circles of China and Russia will delve into issues of interest at the exhibition, intensify contacts, "together make their contribution to mutually beneficial cooperation" and give "a new impetus" to the development of Sino-Russian cooperation.

On May 17-21, Harbin hosts the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo, where numerous businesses and 16 Russian regions will present their stands. It is expected to stimulate the socio-economic development of the two countries, make better use of their investment opportunities, encourage the implementation of joint projects, and increase the supply of quality products. The area of the whole exhibition encompasses 388,000 square meters. Over 5,000 types of goods are presented there. TASS is the general information partner of the event.