HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s political and judicial systems should decide on the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Vladimir Putin after May 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said with confidence.

"As regards [Zelensky’s] legitimacy, this issue should primarily be decided by the political and judicial systems in Ukraine itself," Putin said following his visit to China as he pointed to "other options" being available in Ukraine’s Constitution.

"It’s a matter of assessment. And this assessment should primarily be made by the Constitutional Court and the political system in Ukraine itself," Putin reiterated.

Zelensky’s five-year term ends on the night of May 20. Ukraine was scheduled to hold a presidential election in March, but plans for a spring vote were canceled amid martial law.