Kyrgyz security forces cordon off street in center of Bishkek where crowd gathers

BISHKEK, May 18. TASS/. Security forces have cordoned off a street in the center of the Kyrgyz capital, where a crowd of people gathered after a fight in a hostel, and water cannons have been brought to the place, the 24.kg news agency reported.

According to the agency, about 1,000 people, who arrived there after the fight in the hostel, gathered behind the cordon.

According to the video footage distributed by the agency, cars are moving freely on the street.

On May 13, a fight broke out in the yard of a Bishkek hostel for foreigners. Several residents were beaten. On Friday evening, hundreds of men gathered in front of the hostel. According to the 24.kg news agency, they "wanted to deal with the foreigners". Reinforced police units arrived at the scene and detained about 10 people from the crowd. At the same time, a criminal case was opened for the beating of the locals, and three foreigners were detained.