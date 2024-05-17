Relations between Gulf countries and Russia reach new level — Omani minister

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and member countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf, or Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), have raised to a qualitatively new level, Omani Economy Minister Said bin Mohammed Al Saqri said.

"As for GCC’s relations with Russia, they have reached a qualitatively new level," he said at a plenary session of the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

According to the Omani minister, this happened thanks to Russia’s cooperation with both the Council in general and "bilateral cooperation with each of its member countries."

He noted that agreements on international transport corridors, in particular North-South, which was joined by Oman, "will help expand cooperation and investments." "These projects can be linked with other ones, which are already being implemented or planned. The necessary groundwork has been laid and we need to go on working," he said.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is comprised on Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

